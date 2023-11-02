Taxi drivers acquitted of gang murders lose damages claim for unlawful arrest
‘You have not proven a malicious prosecution,’ Mpumalanga High Court tells men implicated in vigilante lynch mob killings
02 November 2023 - 22:15
Two men acquitted of involvement in a taxi industry murder rampage by the Wrong Turn gang in Mpumalanga have lost their appeal for damages and losses suffered due to their “unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution”. ..
