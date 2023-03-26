Art
When the hunted turn on you, it's game over
Roger Ballen's 'End of the Game', which focuses on big-game hunting, is playful, yet dark
26 March 2023 - 00:00
From the outside, the Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Forest Town, Johannesburg, may look like any other office building. It has a modern façade, concealed entrance and functional parking space manned by a security guard. Inside, however, it’s unlike anything you’ll see elsewhere in the city...
Art
When the hunted turn on you, it's game over
Roger Ballen's 'End of the Game', which focuses on big-game hunting, is playful, yet dark
From the outside, the Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Forest Town, Johannesburg, may look like any other office building. It has a modern façade, concealed entrance and functional parking space manned by a security guard. Inside, however, it’s unlike anything you’ll see elsewhere in the city...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos