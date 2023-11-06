Elon Musk’s X restructuring curtails disinformation research, spurs legal fears
The reduced ability to study the platform ‘makes users on X vulnerable to more hate speech, more misinformation and more disinformation’
06 November 2023 - 20:43
Social media researchers have cancelled, suspended or changed more than 100 studies about X, formerly Twitter, as a result of actions taken by Elon Musk that limit access to the social media platform, nearly a dozen interviews and a survey of planned projects show...
