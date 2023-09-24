LAST WORD
In a world of likes, follows and blue ticks, what is it to really be seen?
Elon Musk is everywhere, being seen doing things, but there are those who are unseen that who pay for the services of a man who does nothing
24 September 2023 - 00:00
If ever there was an indictment on the attention economy, it's the attention deficit that's created a job in Japan to service those whose lives are untouched by the slightest smidgen of attention. “The Rental Person Who Does Nothing” is the job title of Shoji Morimoto. He gets hired by the lonely, the unseen, the bereft of any kind of attention to pay them some. But not too much. It seems that when he conceived of this service in 2018, he sought to fill a peculiar lacuna in contemporary life...
