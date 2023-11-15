Agony as child goes missing during relocation of Usindiso fire survivors
The new residents have been moved into tiny shacks erected on a concrete surface and with no electricity
15 November 2023 - 22:14
It was not all joy on Wednesday for survivors of the Usindiso building fire when they were moved from a shelter to newly erected shacks in Denver, south of Johannesburg. ..
