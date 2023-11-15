SICK Pride raises awareness of long Covid, ME and ‘invisible diseases’
It’s like being in ‘permanent lockdown’, says organiser
15 November 2023 - 22:00
People living with long Covid, ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) and other energy-limiting chronic diseases celebrated their tenacity at SA’s first SICK Pride event, an outdoor “pyjama picnic” in Cape Town...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.