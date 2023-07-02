‘I feel about 30% human’: Haunted by long Covid
Many South Africans are suffering from debilitating symptoms long after contracting the virus, a condition not well understood by health professionals or the public, but there is some hope
02 July 2023 - 00:00
An athlete in his 20s doing a postgraduate degree contracts Covid. Months later a stats whiz struggles to multiply three by four or walk across a room with a bag of groceries. A medical researcher in her 40s lies in bed for nine months and is flattened for the next nine after a severe Covid infection. A top economist in his 60s feels his head gets hot and he cannot think clearly...
