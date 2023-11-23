News

Ready, aim, fire: police ministry gives the lowdown on its crime hotspot targets

Up to October 31, R48.6m had been spent of the R65m allocated to address murder and other contact crimes at top 30 police stations in the thick of it

23 November 2023 - 21:52
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The police ministry briefed parliament about the progress made in addressing murder and other contact crimes in the top 30 crime police stations in the country...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Decriminalise drug use to reduce HIV and hepatitis’ News
  2. D-Day for Oscar Pistorius: parole board to decide if he will be home for ... News
  3. We need more than marches to fight the scourge of GBV, say NGOs News
  4. Curious case of jewellery and millions in cash that vanished from safe during ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct