News

Consumers might be tightening their belts, but they want to show off that it’s Gucci

Luxury goods are not appealing solely to wealthy people, as even consumers on extremely tight budgets save up for ‘the one thing they really want’

26 November 2023 - 20:22 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Despite a weak economy and the strangulation of South Africa’s middle class, the performance of luxury brand stores across South African is hugely outperforming every other merchandise category. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The fashion industry has a male problem Lifestyle
  2. The enduring appeal of ‘quiet luxury’ Lifestyle
  3. Got a question? The answer is Lamu Lifestyle
  4. Africa is the future of black culture’s influence on fashion Lifestyle
  5. The fragrance industry is booming Lifestyle

Latest

  1. Consumers might be tightening their belts, but they want to show off that it’s ... News
  2. A free messaging app seemed useful for disadvantaged SA students: why they ... News
  3. Hijack hell-way where petrol attendants hardly go three days without helping a ... News
  4. Global South lagging on what should be done to achieve 2030 goals, says Mbeki News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct