What you can expect to pay for public and private schools if you’re a parent to a newborn in 2024
School fees have now increased by 7%, a drop from the 8% education inflation rate
17 January 2024 - 22:00
It can cost an average of R22,000 to put a child through a public primary school, however, provinces that are highly populated have schools that monopolise on education, charging parents’ fees that are not necessarily value for money...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.