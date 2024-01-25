Usindiso building to be demolished, new development will go in its place
Residents and workers nearby report ‘nyaope boys’ hollowing out the now-uninhabitable structure
25 January 2024 - 21:30
The City of Johannesburg has started the process to demolish the Usindiso building that went up in flames in August 2023, leaving more than 70 people dead. ..
