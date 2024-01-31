News

Pandor calls for enforcement measures as Israel ‘ignores’ the ICJ order

Dirco minister says ‘global community has to answer whether UN conventions mean anything’

31 January 2024 - 20:46
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

The United Nations member states need to find ways to address the non-enforcement of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Livin’ on a prayer: meet trio turning a profit using their hands News
  2. Ramaphosa warns of ‘superpower backlash’ for taking Israel to court News
  3. SA's Old Lady of the Ice sets sail for more adventures with new owners News
  4. Mpumalanga teacher who spent nine years earning salary without teaching wants ... News
  5. How some businesses in Johannesburg rebuilt after the July unrest News

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances