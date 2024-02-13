News

Integrated command centre operating in JHB CBD has led to at least 10 arrests a day

Outdoor cameras with artificial intelligence categorise anything unusual and alerts command centre operators

13 February 2024 - 21:14

VumaCam, which has collaborated with the Gauteng provincial government in the running of the province’s integrated command centre, on Tuesday explained the success of the project, saying numerous crackdowns on crimes within the Johannesburg city centre had been curbed already. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Specialised investigations needed to crack assassinations carried out by ... News
  2. All CCTV cameras are now working, says eThekwini municipality South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi lashes foreigners involved in Gauteng crime News
  4. CCTV footage in CBD raised fire alert for EMS to deploy to Usindiso building South Africa

Most read

  1. Psychic ordered to pay back R5.5m after taking advantage of grieving client and ... News
  2. Eskom’s load-limiting delights residents, councillors, but to some it’s a ‘pest’ News
  3. Six years for nothing? Deputy health minister promises to address jobless docs’ ... News
  4. SA must take ‘bolder steps’ like Namibia to procure renewable energy, say ... News
  5. Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed to ‘later in 2024’ News

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash