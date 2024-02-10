South Africa

Police say they are making progress tracking down AKA's killers

10 February 2024 - 11:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rapper AKA was shot dead in Florida Rd in Durban on February 10 2023. File photo.
Rapper AKA was shot dead in Florida Rd in Durban on February 10 2023. File photo.
Image: Instagram/AKA

One year after their murder, police say they are making progress tracking down the killers of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The iconic South African musician was shot dead on February 10 2023 outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Entertainment entrepreneur, seasoned chef and celebrated author Motsoane also died in the attack.

Footage of the attack went viral on social media.

Police minister Bheki Cele assured the family and the country police were following up on leads and arrests would be made soon. However, a year later, no arrests have been made.

PODCAST | Remembering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes one year later

A year ago today — on February 10 2023 — rapper AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was killed in KwaZulu-Natal at the age of 35.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

“The SAPS acknowledges and understands that this is a very sensitive matter, and we would like to assure affected families and the public that in the past year, we have spent countless hours and endless manpower on tracing those behind these murders,” said national SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

Mathe said police have a dedicated team of specialists, seasoned detectives, analysts, technicians working closely with the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal. 

“It is important to highlight that this is a prosecution-driven investigation,” she said. 

Mathe said police have gathered critical evidence. 

“From what has been communicated. We have made progress, we have positive evidence linking identified suspects, and others are in custody related to other matters. Others are on the run, and the team is hot on their heels.”

She said police were aware of the limited communication with the affected families, but the investigation was at “a very sensitive stage” so they had decided to limit all communication related to this matter.

“The limited communication was not at all intended to undermine any of the affected families. We will, however, endeavour to improve on this in the near future.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | AKA's murder: One year later and no arrests – what happened?

Footage available and detailed coverage of the events leading up to the murders created hope that the killers would be caught and brought to justice.
News
1 day ago

Specialised investigations needed to crack assassinations carried out by hitmen: expert

Killers are hired to throw police off the scent when tracking the culprit behind the murder
News
1 week ago

WATCH | A glimpse into AKA's art and merchandise exhibition

"The sadness is still there, but more and more it’s about doing good and living his legacy, which is giving me energy," said Tony Forbes.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Nadia Nakai previews her tribute single to AKA 'Never Leave'

Nadia Nakai shares a snippet of her upcoming single 'Never Leave'.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'It broke my heart' — Lynn Forbes reflects on Kairo's first day of school without AKA

'You will be with her again today and every day going forward and even if we can’t see you, we feel your presence all the time.'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths

Not much information is known about where the killers went after they opened fire on Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban's uShaka Marine World to close as workers strike for more pay South Africa
  2. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  3. East London’s Zazi Fashion makes its debut at New York Fashion Week South Africa
  4. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa
  5. Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech