South Africa

WATCH | Durban metro cop knocked down by minibus taxi

13 February 2024 - 11:25
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A metro cop has been seriously injured after being mowed down by a minibus taxi in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
A metro cop has been seriously injured after being mowed down by a minibus taxi in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Image: Screengrab

A Durban metro police officer is fighting for his life after he was knocked down by a taxi outside Moorton shopping centre in Chatsworth on Tuesday.

According to ALS Paramedics, the incident happened just after 8.30am.

Garrith Jamieson, MD of ALS Paramedics, said paramedics found a seriously injured officer lying on the roadway.

Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics stabilised the policeman, believed to be in his 30s, at the scene.

He said the officer sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

“The taxi driver is believed to have been arrested by metro police,” said Jamieson.

He said both metro police and SAPS were at the scene. 

Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said they are still gathering information about the incident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four construction workers killed on job after being knocked down by car

Four construction workers died on Monday morning after being knocked down by a car on the N11 at Ga-Machikiri in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
News
21 hours ago

Durban link to shooting of East London attorney as 5 suspects are arrested

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted hit on an East London attorney.
News
1 day ago

Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card in Musgrave, Durban.
News
1 day ago

Officer who died in head-on collision in Limpopo on Sunday named

Police have named Const MM Makwela, attached to Mookgophong (Naboomspruit) SAPS, as one of the passengers of the police vehicle who died in a ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. One of the most wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Tshwane South Africa
  2. Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab South Africa
  3. POLL | Are you surprised Thabo Bester ‘ran a drug and sex work ring while in ... South Africa
  4. Zama zamas: Jail and deportation as cases come to court, food drop seized South Africa
  5. Mother and son arrested in Cape Town swoop face extradition to UK South Africa

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash