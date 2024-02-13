Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics stabilised the policeman, believed to be in his 30s, at the scene.
WATCH | Durban metro cop knocked down by minibus taxi
Image: Screengrab
A Durban metro police officer is fighting for his life after he was knocked down by a taxi outside Moorton shopping centre in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
According to ALS Paramedics, the incident happened just after 8.30am.
Garrith Jamieson, MD of ALS Paramedics, said paramedics found a seriously injured officer lying on the roadway.
Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics stabilised the policeman, believed to be in his 30s, at the scene.
He said the officer sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
“The taxi driver is believed to have been arrested by metro police,” said Jamieson.
He said both metro police and SAPS were at the scene.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said they are still gathering information about the incident.
TimesLIVE
