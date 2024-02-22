Not all teachers accused of sex crimes against pupils get expelled
In some instances, the pupils are reluctant to pursue the complaint
22 February 2024 - 21:10
The Education Labour Relations Council has revealed how many of the sexual harassment cases involving pupils and teachers who land before it do not see it all the way to the end because, in some instances, the pupils are reluctant to pursue the complaint. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.