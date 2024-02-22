News

Parliament hopes to start gender commission impeachment process before elections

The speaker is to appoint an independent panel to assess whether there is prima facie evidence against commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha

22 February 2024 - 20:58
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Parliament is looking to get the ball rolling on the Section 194 process to inquire into Mbuyiselo Botha’s fitness to remain a commissioner of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) before the elections...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s not completely our fault,’ says new Simunye Secondary School contractor ... News
  2. Same-sex life partner in legal battle with deceased lover's family over his ... News
  3. Biomass could be power for the people if a sweet Eskom deal comes along, says ... News
  4. Bolt driver was innocent victim in KZN police shoot-out, say family News
  5. Unemployed medics driven to depression and emigration say they are ‘not ... News

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024