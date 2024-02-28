News

Nothing to say about AKA arrests until after my daughter’s inquest, say Moses Tembe

Seven people linked to AKA and Tibz Motsoane’s murders have been arrested

28 February 2024 - 20:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM

Moses Tembe, father of late Anele Tembe, who was forced to issue a statement begging people to stop accusing him and his family of the hit on Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has nothing to say about arrests this week in connection with the killing last February...

