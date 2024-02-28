News

Six AKA and Tibz suspects face 19 other murder charges collectively

The accused are due to appear in court on Thursday when they will be formally charged with murder

28 February 2024 - 15:39

Six suspects arrested for the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February last year, are collectively linked to 19 other murder cases...

