News

Shots fired at opulent line-up of legal eagles representing AKA’s ‘hitmen’

To pitch up here represented by very expensive lawyers is concerning, says KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

06 March 2024 - 21:32 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo and Mfundo Mkhize

The issue of legal heavyweights brought in to represent alleged hitmen has stirred a hornets' nest over possible flaws in the criminal justice system...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. AKA murder suspects back in the dock South Africa
  2. Hostage situation at McDonald’s in Durban turns out to be nothingburger News
  3. Fix our city and stop threatening us, MK party says after protest march in ... Politics
  4. Trial goes on as Isis-linked couple’s bid to remove judge fails News

Most read

  1. Hostage situation at McDonald’s in Durban turns out to be nothingburger News
  2. Medupi’s preloved giant spare part arrives News
  3. 'I can hardly make ends meet,' says MP and ex-public protector Mkhwebane in ... News
  4. Rand Water in firing line over reduced flow to municipalities in arrears News
  5. Durban businessman Alvin Pather will have to swap Zimbali Estate for jail News

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials