KZN education department withdraws circular attempting to reduce school feeding scheme

In a statement of 'withdrawal with immediate effect', the department of education said the school nutrition programme will continue as normal when the second term resumes on April 2

27 March 2024 - 17:42 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has quietly reneged on a decision to cut school nutrition funding, a move that could have seen more than 100,000 pupils attending classes on empty stomachs...

