Opinion & Analysis

WORD IN THE HAND: OCTOPUS

SUE DE GROOT | If the octopus teacher taught grammar it would tell you ‘octopi’ is incorrect

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
24 September 2020 - 19:10

After watching My Octopus Teacher, my friend Sam sent a message saying how much she loved the film and how she could never again eat calamari.

I told her that calamari are squid, which are not clever like the octopus in the movie...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Disdain for authority: Dainfern’s power arrears is even more ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA tourism faces a long, potentially devastating journey Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Behind the end-of-year exam plan is a big, ruinous lie Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | If the octopus teacher taught grammar it would tell you ‘octopi’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | All our mother tongues should be treated equally Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Jailhamsters ducked out of their stripes through some cagey ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Cheques are gone but we’ll always have fabric’s checked past Opinion & Analysis
  3. WATCH | 'My Octopus Teacher' parody will make you cry with laughter South Africa
  4. Netflix doccie flawlessly captures unique bond between SA diver and octopus Lifestyle
X