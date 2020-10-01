WORDS IN THE HAND: READY-TO-EAT

SUE DE GROOT | Fear not, pedants, killjoys are as easy to fight off as a baby-eating marrow

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Hyphens are important. In 1962, America’s first interplanetary probe, Mariner 1, exploded on takeoff, costing Nasa $80m. All because someone left out a hyphen when coding the speed and trajectory of the vessel.



Arthur C Clarke called it “the most expensive hyphen in history”...