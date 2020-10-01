News

Gobsmacked: whale and calf give curious diver the sight of a lifetime

KZN man is overawed by the rare spectacle of a humpback with her calf in her mouth

01 October 2020 - 19:20

KwaZulu-Natal South Coast diver John Miller was about to pack up after an underwater marine adventure when he spotted a humpback whale and decided to go back in for a closer look. 

He was rewarded with the sight of a lifetime at Aliwal Shoal, near Scottsburgh...

