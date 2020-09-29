A WORD IN THE HAND: OCCUPATION

SUE DE GROOT | After a brief complaint by Shakespeare’s Doll, a naughty euphemism teemed off

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

While the world has been occupied by – and the minds of most people preoccupied with – the coronavirus, the past six months have provided temporary relief of sorts to a few ill-starred souls.



Under lockdown, a moratorium was placed on the eviction of those who occupy land on which they are not legally allowed to settle. I think it’s fair to assume that most of these occupiers do not have an occupation, or they’d be able to afford a dwelling in a place not teeming with Red Ants. ..