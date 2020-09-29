A WORD IN THE HAND: OCCUPATION
SUE DE GROOT | After a brief complaint by Shakespeare’s Doll, a naughty euphemism teemed off
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
29 September 2020 - 20:08
While the world has been occupied by – and the minds of most people preoccupied with – the coronavirus, the past six months have provided temporary relief of sorts to a few ill-starred souls.
Under lockdown, a moratorium was placed on the eviction of those who occupy land on which they are not legally allowed to settle. I think it’s fair to assume that most of these occupiers do not have an occupation, or they’d be able to afford a dwelling in a place not teeming with Red Ants. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.