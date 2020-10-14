JENNIFER PLATT | It might be good s**t, but for fudge sake, how about better titles?

Sweary self-help books are a dime a dozen now - gimmick- and psychobabble-free SA titles notwithstanding

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

There have been a slew of self-help books that have landed on my desk. That’s not really remarkable for this time of year, what is remarkable is that most of these books have swear words in the title. Not that I mind expletives - a hearty “f***k you” at the right moment can be quite cathartic.



Books with strategically placed asterisks in their titles started years ago. In 2011, there was Adam Mansbach with his bedtime story Go the F*ck to Sleep, which became a bestseller for weary parents. And there has since been a sequel. Published in 2019, F*ck, Now There are Two of You is about the trauma parents experience having to get two kids to sleep...