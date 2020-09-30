Book talk

A curse on transphobic JK Rowling. Now what are we Potterheads to do?

Given the fresh controversy surrounding the author, it feels hypocritical to separate the art from the artist

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I put on my Harry Potter Ravenclaw socks on today. They used to be my sartorial pick-me-up, as my sister, niece and nephew gave them to me for Christmas a few years ago knowing that I was a raving Potter fan (and that I was sorted into the house of Ravenclaw on Pottermore - yeah, I know ...). I have tons of paraphernalia - candles, keyrings, cards, T-shirts. I reread all the books in the beginning of lockdown as they were always such a comfort to me. But now? How do I put on my socks without thinking of JK Rowling and the allegations of her transphobia?



It has turned ugly and there has been public support for and against her. But what are we fans, who found our space and place in the HP community, to do? Those of us who embraced the wizarding world because it was about acceptance and value of the other. ..