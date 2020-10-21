Opinion & Analysis

STEVEN KUO | Just remember, Cyril, you need the US far more than it needs you

For a country that has to scrounge for foreign investment, the time has come to repair relationships with the West

Steven Kuo Columnist
21 October 2020 - 20:06

Indications are that Joe Biden will win the US presidential election on November 3. If he does, President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy doctrine will come to an end. The isolationist — you are either with me or against me — policies and associated bravado will be dialled down.

Biden will look to shore up the crumbling liberal international order and try to take the reins of global leadership again. In Europe he will seek to repair damaged trust with allies by reaffirming the US commitment to Nato. In the Middle East, Washington will return to the negotiation table with Iran. However, in the Indo-Pacific the trade war that has turned into a New Cold War under the Trump administration will probably continue...

