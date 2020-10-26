MAX DU PREEZ | The DA must unwhiten and close the chapter on factionalism

The party needs to rebuild itself because an ANC coalition with the EFF will spell economic doom for SA

The efficiency with which the DA governs the Western Cape and most of the municipalities in the province is probably the main reason so many middle-class South Africans have moved south in recent times.



I have been living in the province for more than two decades and I don’t have many complaints. Mind you, I’m in the middle class. People living in the townships and informal settlements may feel differently. Still, if these areas were worse off than their equivalents in other provinces, why would such large numbers of people from the Eastern Cape still relocate to Cape Town and surrounds?..