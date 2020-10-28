TALKING POINT | Songs of kinship - how I found my black identity
Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux describes what it was like being coloured growing up, but identifying as black
28 October 2020 - 21:17
Is the official use of apartheid-era racial categories a human rights violation? As the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) grapples with the question, Sunday Times Daily explores different views on the race row involving Western Cape teacher Glen Snyman, of Oudtshoorn, who faced disciplinary action and was charged with fraud by the Western Cape education department after identifying himself as “African” instead of “coloured” in a job application. This is the second in a series of four features. Read the first here (https://cosmos-select.timeslive.co.za/ideas/2020-10-26-its-time-to-confront-sas-race-classification-system/).
I was always aware of issues of identity, even when I did not understand it as a young child...
