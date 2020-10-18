Opinion
SA becoming a country of parallel states
18 October 2020 - 00:00
The continuing breakdown of the rule of law, the uncontrolled corruption and the collapse of public service delivery without holding culprits accountable are undermining the authority of the state and sparking the formation of parallel and competing “states” outside the control of the central state.
All of these parallel states in competition with SA’s official national, provincial and municipal states further fragment and erode the capacity and coherence of the country’s already crumbling official central, provincial and local government states...
