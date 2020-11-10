TONY LEON | Are the EFF’s tiresome tactics comparable to those of the Nazis?

The DA’s Bongi Madikizela has received huge backlash for his comparison, yet the seeds were planted by the ANC

US President Donald Trump’s conniptions and conspiracy theorising over last week’s presidential election defeat recall the “we wuz robbed” ringside shout-outs of late Johannesburg boxing supremo Alan Toweel.



They also find a slight echo here in the tactics and strategy of the EFF. The party on these southern shores has unavailingly and with more violence, but far less success at the polls, attempted to import, with local adjustments, the nationalist populism of Trump. Grievance, exclusion and the hunt for scapegoats is a handy electoral trifecta, until a country tires of the politics of disruption and yearns for normalcy, even dullness. ..