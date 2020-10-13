TONY LEON | The ANC cleaves to its liberation ticket, but its expiry date is fast approaching
Long-serving dominant parties are eventually undone. Perhaps this is why ours is plundering tax money now
13 October 2020 - 19:54
Hard-pressed taxpayers need to brace themselves for the latest squeeze from the ANC. This is a recent proposal to increase state (i.e. taxpayer) funding of political parties from R146m annually to a whopping R500m, a surge of more than 240%.
It’s an update of the definition of corruption in the city of Chicago – home of Al Capone – “the real crime was what was legal”. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.