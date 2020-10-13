TONY LEON | The ANC cleaves to its liberation ticket, but its expiry date is fast approaching

Long-serving dominant parties are eventually undone. Perhaps this is why ours is plundering tax money now

Hard-pressed taxpayers need to brace themselves for the latest squeeze from the ANC. This is a recent proposal to increase state (i.e. taxpayer) funding of political parties from R146m annually to a whopping R500m, a surge of more than 240%.



It’s an update of the definition of corruption in the city of Chicago – home of Al Capone – “the real crime was what was legal”. ..