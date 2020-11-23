EDITORIAL | Footballer’s death a road-safety reminder as festive season looms

The 26,000 deaths on SA’s roads in the past two years highlight both the government’s and our frailties

The news landed on Monday morning like a blow from a lead hammer: former Bafana Bafana player Anele Ngcongca had died in a car accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal at 5am.



Tributes immediately started pouring in for the 33-year-old defender, who was set to play another season in the South African top flight with Durban-based AmaZulu FC. He had previously played more than 50 times for his country and won close to 300 caps for Belgian side Genk, where he won the league title once and the Belgium Cup twice. He was named in the club’s team of the decade, alongside illustrious players including Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Wilfred Ndidi, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sergej Milinković-Savić...