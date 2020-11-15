EDITORIAL | How is it possible that, after Life Esidimeni, we face a similar crisis?

The Durban and Coastal Mental Health society, which looks after more than 600,000 people, is nearing collapse

The mentally challenged are among the most vulnerable in society and despite platitudes to the contrary, it seems they continue to get the short end of the stick from government.



In 2016, 144 patients died after being transferred from Life Esidimeni health-care facilities to NGOs after the end of a contract between Gauteng and the hospital group...