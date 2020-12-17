TOM EATON | Calm down, SA! Lockdown laws may be nasty, but they’re not Nazi

This is just the ANC doing what it has always done, shooting itself in the foot

Nazis! Nazis everywhere! Twitching their curtains! Preventing us from buying roast chickens! Crushing us under the jackboot of fascism! Well, under the jackboot of the arbitrary regulations and extreme inconvenience. But still. Nazis!



I’m not sure when the Anschluss happened, but if the increasingly shrill protests are to be believed, the occupation is total. The swastika flies over the Union Buildings and is strapped to the arms of millions of citizens, as actual fascism flowers in SA. ..