TOM EATON | SABC purge is targeting the wrong people. It’s the fat cats who need the boot

The real problem is leaders who don’t have a plan, or the intellectual or professional capacity to develop one

As alarmed and despairing SABC journalists and staff try to rally their resistance to looming retrenchments, I’ve seen some less than supportive commentary on social media.



Some has politely expressed the view that certain chickens are finally coming home to roost, but most seems to have revelled in schadenfreude or even nihilism. In these comments the subtext is clear: just burn it all down. ..