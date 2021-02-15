SA has scrapped AstraZeneca, but here’s why I, a volunteer, will still take it
This feels like an unexpected bonus of being a volunteer
15 February 2021 - 20:28
South Africans on the trial to test the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be offered the vaccine in March — even if the AstraZeneca vaccine is not rolled out as part of the national vaccination programme — the scientists have told the volunteers, including myself.
Dr Edson Makambwa said on Monday, after my fifth visit to the research site at UCT Lung Institute: “AstraZeneca has made the vaccine available for all participants and investigators in the ChAdOx vaccine trial (as it is known in SA)...
