JONATHAN JANSEN | To Ace change, SA must step aside from believing empty words

Words and phrases such as decolonisation and radical economic transformation have been bastardised

South Africans are like Pentecostals. We repeat a word, a phrase, an acronym over and over until it has lost all meaning and simply becomes part of our belief system. In the process, we fall into the trap of thinking the word speaks reality into existence.



Will Ace “step aside”? My dictionary says that phrase means “to withdraw or resign from an important position or office”. It should be clear by now that the secretary-general of the ruling party has no intention of doing so. By giving him 30 days to make what should have been an instant decision, or face suspension, his party’s council gave him more than enough time to do what the cartoonist Zapiro sketched the other day: “sidestep” this halfhearted attempt to bring a big man to book...