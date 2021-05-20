What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of SA’s Afrikaners

Their ancestors were mostly Dutch, French and German, with 4.7% of their DNA found to be non-European

The story of human history is one of migrations over the globe and admixture — the exchange of DNA — between populations.



Two of the most dramatic of these migrations were slavery and European colonisation. The subsequent admixture between slaves, Europeans and indigenous populations led to the formation of new populations. One, at the southern tip of Africa, was a group that became known as Afrikaners...