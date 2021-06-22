How SA’s Covid ‘foot soldiers’ are bridging digital divide between rich and poor
Countrywide, volunteers are helping those without the know-how or internet access to register for vaccines
22 June 2021 - 20:33
When Esther Dhlamini went to collect her pension in Soweto, she was surprised to find a local bishop on hand to soothe her fears about Covid-19 vaccination and register her for the jab on his cellphone.
Community “foot soldiers” such as this are among numerous initiatives being scrambled across SA to tackle a digital divide that threatens to hit vaccine take-up among people without internet access, including many pensioners...
