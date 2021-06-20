Case counting enters new era as scientists focus on learning to live with Covid

Experts say comparing its prevalence with that of flu will become a key indicator of where we are in fighting it

After more than a year of obsessively tracking Covid-19 case numbers, epidemiologists are starting to shift focus to other measures as the next stage of the pandemic emerges.



With rich countries vaccinating growing proportions of their vulnerable populations, the link between infection numbers and deaths appears to be diminishing. Now the focus is on learning to live with the virus and on the data that matter most to avoid fresh lockdowns...