JONATHAN JANSEN | There is much to rant about now, but let’s focus on kindness

This harsh pandemic reality will pass. In the meantime, a little decency will go a long way in consoling each other

This week a childhood friend died in isolation in a Johannesburg hospital after his organs failed and his brain was diseased by Covid-19. His wife could not touch him for days and his daughter abroad could not whisper love and appreciation in his final hours. Just like that, a man in his prime was gone. Whatever else happens around us, there is a great need to be gentle and kind to ourselves and others in these pandemic times.



I was going to be harsh this morning about things that disturb me about school and society. I was going to rage against the assassination of a principal on the grounds of his Buyani Primary School in Finetown, Gauteng. Lazarus Baloyi was a South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) official in Ennerdale and one immediately wonders if this had something to do with the corruption reported in the Volmink Report on the union, the recommendations of which minister of basic education has done little to implement. Imagine there were young children on the premises who would be scarred for life by this murder. For the children and the teachers, where would the softness come from, the love and the embrace?..