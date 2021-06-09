Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | This is not a holiday: the right health minister is a life-and-death matter

Here we are, in the middle of a pandemic, and the tourism minister takes over the health portfolio. It beggars belief

09 June 2021 - 20:54

A few minutes before being wheeled into the operating theatre earlier this month, my doctor came to do his final briefing. “Good luck,” I said, as he turned to leave. The maxilla-facial surgeon looked at me with a slight puzzle in his face. Then he put his hand on my shoulder and said this: “Don’t worry. It’s what I do.” If I had any nerves, they were now settled.

My nerves were thoroughly rattled this week when the president appointed the minister of tourism as the acting health minister to replace the scandal-ridden Dr Zweli Mkhize. Before the announcement, a politically astute colleague at another university had warned me: “The problem is not getting rid of Mkhize; it’s who replaces him that worries me.” We have reason to worry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Replacing Zweli with tourism minister makes perfect ANC sense Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | This is not a holiday: the right health minister is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | CNAche: is this really how the story ends? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | SA can’t allow Covid politics to put lives at risk Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Fellow South Africans, Cyril’s speech was a pack of insulting ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Consequence management’? It’s just hot air as long as Mkhize ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | At the tail-end of Covid-19, closing schools is not an option Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | To end the mess SA is in, we must understand what caused it Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA’s vaccine rollout is a disaster. Hand it over to the ... Opinion & Analysis