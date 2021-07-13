The day bread rolls became bun(dle)s of joy for me in riot-torn Durban

As the city runs out of food, I join my fellow citizens in a desperate search for the essentials we once took for granted

We were down to our last few slices of bread on Tuesday morning when I absent-mindedly asked my husband to grab a loaf from the convenience store around the corner.



Hazy from lack of sleep thanks to the gunfire and explosions ringing out in my neighbourhood, I had forgotten shops were shut because of wanton looting and destruction in Durban since Sunday...