The bald and the dutiful: SA’s 50-somethings lead surge in vaccine rollout
South Africans in the 50-59 age group have registered in droves as the national vaccination programme picks up speed
13 July 2021 - 20:31
Nearly half of SA’s 50-59 years old have registered to get Covid-19 vaccines in just more than 10 days, a much faster pace of registration than the 60-plus age group whose registration opened in February.
By Sunday night, 5.29 million people had registered on the EVDS to get vaccinated: 954,541 healthcare workers, 3.2 million people older than 60 and 1.13 million people above 50 years old...
