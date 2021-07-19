EDITORIAL | Stop sharing unverified messages. They are almost always untrue

In 2017, fake news led to the murders of two men. It cannot happen again

A few years ago, our print predecessor, The Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2017-09-06-a-heartbreaking-take-of-friendship-that-led-to-murder/), published articles on the harrowing murder of Mlungisi Nxumalo.



Nxumalo was in his car at the Pinetown taxi rank, west of Durban. In the vehicle with him was a close friend’s mentally disabled child. He was giving the boy and his father a lift home, something he did often. His friend had stepped out of the car and gone into the rank to buy a snack for the drive home, something he had done many times before. Unfortunately, as was common because of his illness, the child started screaming...