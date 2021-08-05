A WORD IN THE HAND: CHIP

SUE DE GROOT | Take your prick: new flavour of billionaire or a chip off the old block?

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

So, while chipping away at ideas that might or might not need airing in this column, I happened across the latest newsletter from Sunday Times Food Weekly (to which anyone interested in food really should subscribe, because it is excellent).



In this recent missive, ST food editor Hilary Biller informed us that tomato-sauce-flavoured chips have been relegated to the dustbin of history...