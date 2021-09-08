Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Cyril made a promise to help riot victims. He must honour it

Between Sasria and Treasury, those firms affected by the recent looting, rioting, vandalism and arson must be paid out

08 September 2021 - 19:52

Exactly two months ago pro-Jacob Zuma protest action began in Durban with a few fiery blockades, spreading to some of KwaZulu-Natal’s main highways. By nightfall, about 30 trucks had gone up in flames at the Mooi River toll plaza, sparking a weeklong maelstrom of death and destruction.

The civil unrest - fuelled by a campaign to release the former president who started his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court on July 8 - claimed 337 lives in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng...

