Opinion & Analysis

Readers are old news: follower metrics influence media start-up

This new publication picks its journalists from a crop of social media influencers

13 September 2021 - 20:28 By Lucas Shaw

Julia Ioffe was finishing a book earlier this year when she decided it was time to get a full-time job. As a veteran of The New Yorker, The Atlantic and New Republic, she had plenty of offers. But after more than two decades of working for other people, Ioffe decided to make a bet on herself. 

She is one of the first writers at Puck News, a new media company that aims to cover the four centres of power in the US: Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Washington and Wall Street. Founded by veterans of New York media, Puck News is led by CEO Joe Purzycki and editor-in-chief Jon Kelly. But Kelly and Purzycki stress the company isn’t about a charismatic founder such as Vice’s Shane Smith, but its star talent...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | The ANC to build a ‘smart city’. Now that’s an indisputable oxymoron Opinion & Analysis
  2. Readers are old news: follower metrics influence media start-up Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Politicians must listen to what we need, not tell us what we want Opinion & Analysis
  4. An investor’s guide to vaccines: inoculation set to be next pot of gold Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Rewards, not penalties, will be more effective for vaccine drive Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Is it time to start regulating cryptocurrency? Business
  2. Twitterati can now report fake news ... but that doesn’t mean it will be blocked World
  3. Can good old-fashioned TV and radio spread the word about vaccines? News
  4. A well was poisoned long before anti-Semites lied about Jews and Covid World