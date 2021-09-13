Readers are old news: follower metrics influence media start-up
This new publication picks its journalists from a crop of social media influencers
13 September 2021 - 20:28
Julia Ioffe was finishing a book earlier this year when she decided it was time to get a full-time job. As a veteran of The New Yorker, The Atlantic and New Republic, she had plenty of offers. But after more than two decades of working for other people, Ioffe decided to make a bet on herself.
She is one of the first writers at Puck News, a new media company that aims to cover the four centres of power in the US: Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Washington and Wall Street. Founded by veterans of New York media, Puck News is led by CEO Joe Purzycki and editor-in-chief Jon Kelly. But Kelly and Purzycki stress the company isn’t about a charismatic founder such as Vice’s Shane Smith, but its star talent...
